Tour de France 2021 - ‘That put paid to his GC hopes’ – Bradley Wiggins on Chris Froome crash

Chris Froome suffered a heavy crash on Stage 1 of the Tour de France. And 2012 Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins said in the latest episode of the Breakaway that it has put paid to any hopes of contending on the GC.

00:01:51, an hour ago