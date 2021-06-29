Six years after Mark Cavendish won in Fougeres during his last spell at QuickStep, the 36-year-old won again in the same Brittany town to complete his remarkable comeback to the top table in what is proving to be an unbelievable year for the Manx sprinter.

Back on the Tour for the first time in three years, Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) ended a five-year drought on the world’s biggest bike race in true nail-biting fashion – soaring past Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and holding off a late surge from France’s Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic) after lone escapee Brent van Moer (Lotto Soudal) was swept up in dramatic fashion just metres from the finish.

Cavendish’s victory saw him leapfrog French teammate Julian Alaphilippe to the top of the green jersey standings on a day the Tour de France seemed to go back in time.

"I don't know what to say. Just being here is special enough. I never thought I'd get to come back to this race. So many people didn't believe in me - but these guys do," an emotional Cavendish said before praising his team for the opportunity they gave him to return to the fold.

After struggling to overcome Epstein-Barr Virus, Cavendish was given a lifeline from QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevre after a barren year at Bahrain-McLaren in 2020.

A late call-up to Deceuninck-QuickStep’s squad following a knee injury sustained in training by last year’s green jersey Sam Bennett, Cavendish was unable to contest the sprint on Monday’s crash-strewn finale after breaking four spokes in his front wheel.

But he was in the mix on Tuesday after his teammate helped reel in lone leader Van Moer at the eleventh hour, before Cavendish used all his experience to finish off the job.

"They have some of the best riders in the sport and the stars aligned for me,” Cavendish added. “After so many years it's nice to have some good luck for a change.”

Bouhanni’s second place was his best finish in the Tour to date, while third-place Philipsen was unable to deliver Alpecin-Fenix their third successive win following victories for Mathieu van der Poel and Tim Merlier. Australia’s Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) and Slovakia’s Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) completed the top five.

Dutchman Van der Poel retained the yellow jersey ahead of Wednesday’s time trial, where second-place Alaphilippe will look to overturn an eight-second deficit to return to the top of the general classification.

More to follow...

