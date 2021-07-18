Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - 'The record is probably out of reach now' - So what next for Mark Cavendish?

"Knowing Mark, this will make him even more hungry for next year and he’ll want to come back. He’s found a new level of form that he thought he had lost. I think this will spur him on to go for another year and go for that record," said 2012 Tour champion Bradley Wiggins after seeing long-time friend and former teammate Cavendish fall just short on the final stage in 2021.

00:01:40, an hour ago