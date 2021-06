Cycling

Tour de France 2021 – ‘They’ve got some thinking to do now’ – Bradley Wiggins after Ineos Grenadiers struggles

Ineos need to re-think their racing strategy, according to Sir Bradley Wiggins. The 2012 Tour de France winner made the statement on the latest episode of The Breakaway after witnessing the British team struggle as Mathieu van der Poel put in a blistering ride to seal the yellow jersey with a Stage 2 win.

