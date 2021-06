Cycling

Tour de France 2021 – ‘This is a bike race, not a circus’ – Tony Martin hits out at fan over mass crash

Tony Martin (Jumbo–Visma) has hit out at the fan who caused the mass crash on Stage 1 of the Tour de France, saying that he “can’t understand how people behave like that” and that the race “was not a circus.” You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:57, 34 minutes ago