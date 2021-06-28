Primoz Roglic crashed with 10 kilometres remaining to send panic through the Jumbo-Visma ranks at the Tour de France.

The Slovenian arrived in France hoping to banish memories of his near-miss in the 2020 edition, but suffered a very untimely fall to throw a spanner in the GC battle.

Jumbo-Visma rushed to his aid, helping Roglic back on his bike and launching into team time trial mode as they desperately tried to claw seconds back for their man.

“What a disaster this is for Jumbo-Visma today," said Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch.

"They’ve already lost Robert Gesink. And Primoz Roglic is down. He needs a right old chase to get back. I’m afraid he’s not looking good. I’m afraid he’s looking pretty banged up and this is disaster for Primoz Roglic.

“We need a team time trial from Jumbo-Visma to save the Tour de France.”

The incident came after fellow GC hopeful Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) dislocated his shoulder in a nasty crash earlier on Monday's run from Lorient to Pontivy.

More to follow.

