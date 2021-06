Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - 'This is a disaster' – Primoz Roglic crashes on Stage 3, Jumbo-Visma in rescue mission

"What a disaster and Primoz Roglic needs a right old chase to get back. I’m afraid he’s not looking good. I’m afraid he’s looking pretty banged up and this is disaster for Primoz Roglic," said Rob Hatch on Eurosport commentary. On a day of carnage at the Tour, Roglic hit the deck to hamper his GC bid at the Tour de France.

00:01:29, 2 hours ago