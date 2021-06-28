A day of carnage at the Tour de France concluded with Tim Merlier (Alpecin–Fenix) taking Stage 3 and a worrying crash involving Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The Welshman was guided back into the peloton by teammate Luke Rowe after having his shoulder popped back in, before the race settled down. Briefly.

Tour de France ‘Disaster!’ – Roglic crashes late on Stage 3, Jumbo-Visma sent into panic mode 18 MINUTES AGO

And just when the action looked over, Ewan and Sagan collided metres from the line as Merlier swept to a victory on a day that will be remembered for what happened elsewhere.

It was labelled “one of the most chaotic days we have ever seen at the Tour de France” by Rob Hatch on Eurosport commentary. It’s hard to disagree.

More to follow.

- - -

Tour de France 'Does not look good' – Thomas run over, dislocates shoulder in nasty crash 3 HOURS AGO