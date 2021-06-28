A day of carnage at the Tour de France concluded with Tim Merlier (Alpecin–Fenix) taking Stage 3 and a worrying crash involving Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) kicked off the drama when he dislocated his shoulder in a crash with 145 kilometres remaining – an incident that saw Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) abandon.
The Welshman was guided back into the peloton by teammate Luke Rowe after having his shoulder popped back in, before the race settled down. Briefly.
Fellow GC hopeful Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) hit the deck with 10 kilometres remaining to spark a mad chase – and impromptu team time trial – before Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) was among those caught up in another incident down the road.
And just when the action looked over, Ewan and Sagan collided metres from the line as Merlier swept to a victory on a day that will be remembered for what happened elsewhere.
It was labelled “one of the most chaotic days we have ever seen at the Tour de France” by Rob Hatch on Eurosport commentary. It’s hard to disagree.
