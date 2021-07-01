Tour de France organisers have dropped charges against the supporter who caused a huge crash during the opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday.

TV replays showed the fan grinning into the camera and holding a sign which read "ALLEZ OPI-OMI!" – which roughly translates as "COME ON GRANDDAD-GRANNY".

Tour de France Wiggins: I never stopped believing in Cavendish – he could win another four stages A DAY AGO

Race organisers threatened legal action and the fan turned themselves into police custody on Wednesday.

The woman, 30, was held by Landerneau police overnight and was facing a fine.

But Tour organisers have today dropped the charges in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

"We are withdrawing our complaint. This story has been blown out of proportion but we wish to remind everyone of the safety rules on the race," Tour director Christian Prudhomme said.

"If you come to the Tour, you hold your kid, you hold your pet and don't cross the road carelessly. And above all, you respect the riders - they're the ones worthy of live TV."

The Tour peloton held a protest about rider safety on Tuesday after a string of crashes marred the opening three days of the race.

‘I have no sympathy’ – Wiggins on fan who caused huge Stage 1 crash

Eurosport's Bradley Wiggins was critical of the fan, but acknowledged that spectator influence on the racing is an inevitable element of the sport.

"This is nothing new, it’s been happening for years and years," Wiggins said.

"And they are part of the race; the spectators are part of the race and part of the spectacle as well. It’s what makes this sport so beautiful."

- - -

Tour de France ‘I would have probably given up’ – Wiggins on Thomas Stage 3 trauma 29/06/2021 AT 11:33