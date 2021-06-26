Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - ‘Unpredictable, exciting, instinctive!’ - Julian Alaphilippe wins dramatic opening stage

France’s Julian Alaphilippe will swap the rainbow bands for the yellow jersey after winning a dramatic opening stage of the Tour de France in swashbuckling style. The world champion attacked two kilometres from the finish to take a brilliant solo win in Landerneau after two huge pile-ups marred the finale of a tough curtain raiser in Brittany, with four-time winner Chris Froome involved.

00:02:17, 2 hours ago