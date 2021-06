Cycling

Tour de France 2021 video - On board an emotional Stage 4 at the Tour de France with Mark Cavendish taking victory

On board Stage 4 of the Tour de France from Redon to Fougeres. Emotions ran high as Mark Cavendish rolled back the years by sprinting to stage glory to take over the green jersey from teammate Julian Alaphilippe. It was the Manxman’s first win on the Tour for five years and saw him take his tally to 31 – just three shy of Eddy Merckx’s all-time record.

