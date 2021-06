Cycling

Tour de France 2021 video - UAE Team Emirates' Mikkel Bjerg left exhausted after time trial

Mikkel Bjerg was quickest at both the first and second intermediate checks before coming home at Laval in a time of 33:01 in Stage 5 of the Tour de France. Stage 5 is a 27.2km time trial to Laval, where the GC favourites will face their first big showdown.

00:00:38, 13 minutes ago