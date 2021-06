Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - 'Wait, wait!' - Tadej Pogacar stops interview to congratulate Mathieu van der Poel

“Today was a really good day for me,” said Pogacar, before interrupting his interview to congratulate Van der Poel on defending the yellow jersey. Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) produced another memorable time trial at the Tour de France to take victory on Stage 5. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk

00:02:06, 14 minutes ago