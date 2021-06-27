Cycling

Tour de France 2021 – 'We sat here today in awe' - Wiggins after Mathieu van der Poel's emotional Stage 2 win

Mathieu van der Poel’s win on Stage 2 of the Tour de France left Bradley Wiggins in awe of the Dutchman. van der Poel won Stage 2 with a blistering ride over the double-ascent at Mur-de-Bretagne to take the yellow jersey in mesmerising style. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:59, 27 minutes ago