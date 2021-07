Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - 'What can we say about him!' - Bradley Wiggins hails stage winner Matej Mohoric

Speaking after Stage 19 of the 2021 Tour de France former winner Bradley Wiggins was full of priase for the stage victor Matej Mohoric.

00:01:32, 29 minutes ago