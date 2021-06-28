The third stage of this year's Tour de France looked benign on paper. A simple sprint stage, the first opportunity for the fastest bike riders in the world to duke it out. In the end, it proved to be a decisive day for the riders targeting general classification – perhaps one of the most influential in terms of the GC that we will see in the race overall.

There were some riders who won small, in terms of seconds gained against their main rivals, while others lost big – but still have a shot. Some, like Jack Haig, riding his first Grand Tour in a leadership role for Bahrain-Victorious, have seen their races end before they ever got going.

These are the main winners and losers from today's general classification carnage.

Tour de France Wiggins backs 'hard man' Thomas to fight on with dislocated shoulder AN HOUR AGO

Winners

Without doubt the day's best-performing GC rider was Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers). The Ecuadorian managed to navigate the hectic finale and finish in the first group across the line. He lost no time to Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Fenix), the current yellow jersey, but also kept pace with Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck QuickStep), second overall and maillot jaune-elect.

It is worth mentioning Alaphilippe, also. He's not an out-and-out GC guy, but has enjoyed two long stints in the maillot jaune in recent Tours, by virtue of his buccaneering attacking style and tenacious defence once he gets in the jersey. Today's performance will not be enough to convince him he has a really good shot of winning the race overall, but his odds have certainly improved. And rest assured, the French hype train just got a little bit more fuel.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) can dust his shoulders off and thank the cycling gods that today didn't turn out worse. He was slowed down by the penultimate crash of the day, the one occurring some seven kilometres out from the finish line. The delay meant he lost some time, but only 26 seconds to eventual stage winner Tim Merlier (Alpecin Fenix). That means ceding 26 seconds to Carapaz and Alaphilippe, and only twelve to the middle GC group.

The mIddle GC group comprised Enric Mas (Movistar), Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana PremierTech) and Wilco Kelderman (Bora Hansgrohe), and they all finished 14 seconds behind Merlier, Carapaz and Alaphilippe. This is the group that the peloton became when the really fast guys lit up the sprint. This is not Quintana's terrain at all, so he will be delighted with how the day has gone – and he is still in the top ten of GC, along with Kelderman and Mas.

Losers

This was a terrible day for Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), one he'll want to forget. A crash that seemed to be no fault of his own led to a frantic chase back effort, that was fairly successful in limiting his losses to just 1'26". The stage leaves him 1'35" adrift of the yellow jersey, but he has plenty of terrain that suits him coming up. He will hope to get through tomorrow without incident and allow his road rash to heal a little before the Stage 5 time trial which suits him very well – and where he is expected to take some time back.

'This is a disaster' – Roglic crashes late on Stage 3, Jumbo-Visma launch rescue mission

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was another key rider brought down in a crash, but while it initially looked like curtains for the Welshman's yellow jersey hopes, he was able to ride back to the peloton, keep on going to the finish and navigate the worst of the later-stage carnage. He now sits two places above Roglic after losing only 26 seconds. We don't yet know the impact of his injury, or whether it will inhibit his performance on the TT bike on Wednesday. One thing that might keep Thomas awake tonight however, other than his sore shoulder, is the prospect that Carapaz is now more than a minute ahead of him – and must be edging closer to the out-and-out leadership of the team.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) lost the same amount of time as Roglic, coming home just behind the Slovenian. He now sits 3'43" down and tumbles out of the top 40. If it was not so this morning before the stage start, his general classification is now inarguably irretrievable.

Finally, a word on Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) who received the bitterest blow of all today when his race was ended before it really began. Haig was the rider most badly affected by the 7km crash that slowed down Pogacar, but unlike the defending Tour de France champ, the Australian was not able to get back on his bike.

Tour de France Merlier wins Stage 3, crashes galore in 'one of most chaotic days ever' 3 HOURS AGO