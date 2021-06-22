Chris Froome has said it would be a ‘dream scenario’ to win a stage at this year’s Tour de France, but expects a reduced role for Israel Start-Up Nation.

Froome will go to the event as a senior member of the squad but not as race leader, with that responsibility going to Michael Woods. Froome is expected to lead to next year’s Tour or another Grand Tour event in the hope that he has fully recovered from his 2019 Criterium du Dauphine crash and ensuing surgery.

Dan Martin and Andre Greipel will also hope for stage wins, but Froome is looking forward to being part of the squad as the road captain.

"It’s going to be a fantastic experience for me, being in the Tour de France again,” said Froome on his

"It’s been almost a decade since I’ve been in the Tour in this kind of role, where I’m not thinking about trying to go for a result myself, but supporting the team as best I can.

"Obviously the dream scenario for me would be to try and go for a result on a stage, or something like that, but that’s very much secondary at the moment. The first goal is looking after Woodsy and keeping him out of trouble. You can definitely expect to see me fetching some bottles over the next few weeks.”

Froome will also use the Tour as an event to build up strength and fitness again, ahead of the rest of the season.

"I’m going to be trying to soak up as much as I can in terms of that racing I’ve missed the last couple of years – that intensity. I really hope that at least by being there I’m going to be able to use that to lift me up to being much closer to where I need to be," he said.

