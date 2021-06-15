Chris Froome is to ride at this year's Tour de France in a support role to Michael Woods.

The four-time Tour winner will line up for Israel Start-Up Nation later this month.

Froome has been trying to regain form since suffering multiple fractures in a crash at Criterium du Dauphine in 2019, which threatened to end his career.

He admitted recently he did not expect to be competing for victory at the Tour, but the 36-year-old will be racing as road captain.

"After two years away from the Tour de France I can’t wait to get back," he said in an official statement.

"It has been an arduous journey since my crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2019, but this has been one of my biggest motivations.

Chris Froome (L), Michael Woods (R) - Israel Start-Up Nation Image credit: Getty Images

“I’ve been working tirelessly to get to where I am, and although my ambitions this year won’t be as leader, I hope to add my experience and support to the team as best I can as road captain.

We have a strong contender in Michael Woods, and I look forward to giving my all for him and the team in the battle to Paris.

"Chris will be our road captain in this year’s Tour de France," said ISN sports manager, Rik Verbrugghe.

"As a four-time winner of the Tour, the value of his experience cannot be underestimated. It will be extremely useful for the team during the race.

"On a performance level, I believe that we will see another improvement from the Dauphiné to the Tour after our recent training camp in the Alps. We hope to see Chris progress stage by stage throughout the race."

