Cycling

Tour de France cycling 2021 – 'Exactly what you don’t want' – Geraint Thomas run over by bike in nasty crash

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was involved in a nasty crash on Stage 3 at the Tour de France as his dreams of a second yellow jersey were thrown into serious doubt. The Welshman looked in serious discomfort as he was tended to on the tarmac by support staff for over a minute, with his GC rivals disappearing down the road.

00:00:48, 2 hours ago