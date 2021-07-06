Cycling

Tour de France cycling 2021 - 'Humbled' Mark Cavendish thanks his team after another historic Tour stage win

Another textbook lead-out from Deceuninck-QuickStep saw Mark Cavendish win a third stage of the 2021 Tour de France to bring up his 33rd victory on the world's biggest bike race.

00:02:43, 20 minutes ago