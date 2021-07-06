Cycling Tour de France | Ad-Free 11:45-17:05

Stage 9 re-cap

O’Connor seizes Stage 9 win, Pogacar retains yellow jersey ahead of rest day - written by Nick Christian

Tour de France Blazin’ Saddles: Where to go now after opening week Tour de France fireworks? 16 HOURS AGO

AG2R Citroen's Ben O'Connor won Stage 9 of the Tour de France after an impressive ride through the Alps, but hopes of an unlikely yellow jersey going into the first rest day were dashed as race leader Tadej Pogacar continued to impress.

"So was it a normal day at the Tour de France," as Sean Kelly suggested it was shaping up to be early on in Sunday’s stage? If your reference point is the Tour we’ve been watching for the past nine days then, yes, you could probably call it normal.

If, however, you still think we should contextualise events within our experience of the last decade or more of racing then no, it was decidedly not a "normal" day at the office.

The case for normal might include the fact that we had a breakaway winner, battles for points and polka dots, and a largely neutralised GC battle. We’ve seen those things many times before, haven’t we? The case against should present as evidence a debutant stage winner in Ben O'Connor who gained six minutes in the general classification, who had spells in the virtual lead and leapt from thirteenth to second overall, and is an Australian who beat two Colombians at altitude in some of the grimmest weather we’ve seen in years.

Then there’s race leader Tadej Pogacar who, after soloing into yellow in Saturday, still had enough in his legs to casually put another thirty seconds into his so-called rivals. We should also mention that a rider nominally known as a sprinter - Sonny Colbrelli - finished third atop the highest mountain at this year’s race. Call it a wash? There are certainly a lot of riders who could do with one.

Highlights as O'Connor takes Stage 9 victory on wet and windy day in the Alps

‘It’s been savage’ – Wiggins on ‘brutal’ first week at Tour

Bradley Wiggins says the first rest day is overdue at the Tour de France after a “savage” and “brutal” opening week.

The race has thrown up an extraordinary amount of incidents including huge crashes, high-profile abandonments , and a one-man GC show from Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck–QuickStep) has also won two stages on his return to the Tour – moving him within two of the all-time record, a milestone he is reluctant to acknowledge – while the mountains created extra drama over the weekend.

Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroen) produced a statement ride to win Stage 9 by over five minutes and move second in the general classification, while Pogacar rode away from his main rivals to strengthen his hold on yellow.

The latest episode of The Bradley Wiggins Show saw the 2012 Tour champion reflect on a hectic opening week.

“I think everyone needs a rest. It feels like we’ve done three weeks of the Tour, it’s been savage,” said Wiggins.

“I don’t remember a Tour like it for a long time. It’s been a brutal Tour de France.”

---

Tour de France ‘It’s been savage’ – Wiggins on ‘brutal’ first week at Tour YESTERDAY AT 06:26