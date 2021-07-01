Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Cycling Tour de France | Ad-Free 00:00:00 Replay

Stage 5 recap

History looked to be repeating itself as Tadej Pogacar donned a white skinsuit and humbled the entire Tour de France peloton in a time trial – but this time round, unlike the fateful Stage 20 of last year’s race, the Slovenian did not end up with the yellow jersey.

Victory in the 27.2km race against the clock between Changé and Laval saw defending champion Pogacar (UAE-Team Emirates) move within eight seconds of Mathieu van der Poel after the Dutchman from Alpecin-Fenix defended his yellow jersey with grit and determination on Wednesday.

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) looked set to pick up a maiden Tour stage win until 22-year-old Pogacar – the sixth-last rider down the ramp – pulled out all the stops to clock a time of exactly 32 minutes to confine the Swiss TT champion to second place by 19 seconds.

Van der Poel holds on to yellow

With defending champion Pogacar now just eight seconds off the summit, the 108th edition of the Tour de France has well and truly started.

Dutchman Van der Poel now leads the Slovenian defending champion by eight seconds - what will now unfold on Stage 6?

