208km to go: Big split in peloton!

Around 25 riders have gone clear and this move has some top drawer talent with both the green jersey and yellow jersey involved! On top of Van der Poel and Cavendish, we have Van Aert (but not Alaphilippe), Vincenzo Nibali, Simon Yates, Milan-Sanremo winner Jasper Stuyven, Skujins, Kasper Asgreen... And the gap is almost 20 seconds.

215km to go: MVDP and WVA on the attack!

That's what we like to see... With Wout van Aert, the Belgian champion, pushing to get into a move, his big rival and fellow cyclo-cross star Mathieu van der Poel. the yellow jersey, is alert to the danger and up there in a flash. The two riders are separated by just 30 seconds in the general classification and so either of them could be in yellow tonight. All will depend on the make-up of a breakaway when it eventually forms.

And, as if on cue, the rainbow bands of Julian Alaphilippe comes up to join the party - no surprise there because he's just 48 seconds down on Van der Poel in fourth place. It's like the Tour of Flanders in France. Just without the cobbled bergs...

220km to go: Lively start continues

More and more attacks follow in succession. Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) had a go, then we saw the likes of Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) chomping at the bit. Jonas Rutsch put in another attempt for EF Education-Nippo while German veteran Tony Martin even looked to try his luck. But nothing’s going so far – which is just as well for Petr Vakoc of Alpecin-Fenix, who’s dropped a chain and needs some mechanical assistance off the back of the pack in Bourges.

230km to go: Asgreen hungry

After all that, we now have a solitary Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert rider with a 100m gap on the pack, which suddenly seems entirely disinterested. It looks like Jonas Koch and they’re onto a sweeping exposed road traversing some whopping crop fields on the road towards the town of Bourges. A few have now zipped clear in pursuit – including the Belgian Brent Van Moer of Lotto Soudal, who is the first to reach Koch. Kasper Asgreen is the next – and he’s on a rampaging ride with Pedersen in his wheel. It comes to nought. But we do have a glimpse of that man Ide Schelling, the polka dot jersey, who is near the front as the peloton regroups and bunches up once again.

235km to go: Active start but nothing sticking

Magnus Cort and Victor Campenaerts now trying their luck with around a dozen trying to bridge over, including Ballerini again, who clearly wants to get in the mix today. Swiss champion Sylvan Dillier looks hungry but all this activity cancels everything out. “Active but ot overly fast,” says Brian Smith in the commentary box.

240km to go: Van Aert & Pedersen in the mix

One of the EF Education-Nippo riders – Jonas Rutsch – put in a big dig to go clear but he was given no rope and so his effort was snuffled out. Now the Belgian champion Wout van Aert has come to the front of the pack to restore some order for Jumbo-Visma ahead of another flurry of aborted moves. Hectic racing – got to love it. Mads Pedersen, the former world champion, is the latest rider to try his luck on what has been a very cagey affair so far.

249km to go: Stage 7 under way

There’s an attack from the outset from Belgian powerhouse Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka-Assos) which is followed by a counter move behind. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) is in a quartet trying to bridge over – and as a result, his presence (so often a golden ticket for the breakaway) has provoked a fierce battle behind.

De Gendt is with Davide Ballerini of QuickStep and Matej Mohoric of Bahrain-Victorious and a few others as they sweep up Campenaerts. But the peloton are breathing down their neck and so this one won’t be given any leeway. And, indeed, it’s all over at the 246km mark.

Riders primed and ready ahead of longest day

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the longest stage on this Tour – and, indeed, the longest stage of any Tour for 21 years. It’s a whopping 249km schlep from Verzon to Le Creuson, which should be enlivened by five lower-category climbs in the final third. The sun is out, Christian Prudhomme is masked up and standing out of the sunroof of his red Skoda, and the riders have pretty much completed the neutral zone under bright sunshine and a hazy blue sky.

STAGE 6 RECAP

Mark Cavendish is quite fond of Châteauroux. It was here in the sleepy birthtown of Gerard Depardieu where a fresh-faced Cavendish, aged 23, won his first ever Tour stage in 2008, and in Châteauroux again where he sprinted to his seventeenth triumph three years later in 2011.

It may have taken another decade, but the Manx Missile completed a hat-trick on Thursday with his latest win in the capital of the Indre department – his second of this Tour and the 32nd of his career.

Benefitting from a textbook leadout from his Deceuninck-QuickStep train, Cavendish powered past Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) on the home straight and kept France’s Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic) at bay to write another chapter in one of sport’s most absorbing and astonishing comebacks in recent years.

Frenchman Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) and Slovakia’s Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) completed the top five ahead of Dutchman Cees Bol (Team DSM), Belgian duo Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), the Australian Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) and Denmark’s Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

Successive sprint victories see Cavendish, 36, extend his lead over Philipsen in the green jersey standings to 46 points, with Bouhanni three points back in third. Philipsen’s teammate Mathieu van der Poel retained the yellow jersey after a GC stalemate following the shake-up witnessed from Wednesday’s time trial.

Dutch debutant Van der Poel still leads defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) by eight seconds on GC, with Van Aert third at 30 seconds, as the race hits the hills of the Morvan range on Friday ahead of a weekend in the Alps.

