STAGE 8 RECAP
It was a magnificent performance from last year's winner as he put in a devastating attack that blew away all of his rivals for the General Classification.
It was just the latest in a series of fantastic stages as the 2021 Tour De France starts with a bang. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.
Tour de France
'It’s tough on the head' - Thomas on Tour de France struggles
Teuns comes home for emotional Stage win before new leader Pogacar rolls home
HOW TO WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE
You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+. Go deeper and get interactive with live polls & quizzes, plus rider profiles, race updates, results & more – plus stream exclusive cycling documentaries.
Tour de France
Wiggins: 'Supreme' Pogacar performance is 'game over' for Tour de France
Tour de France
‘A great ambassador for our sport’ – Big praise for Roglic’s mentality