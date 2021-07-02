Tour de France

On this fabulous Tour which keeps on serving up scripts to savour, the yellow jersey Mathieu van der Poel found himself in a large breakaway along with his old friend Wout van Aert, the green jersey Mark Cavendish and the 2015 champion Vincenzo Nibali, as defending champion Tadej Pogacar found his UAE Team Emirates squad under the cosh during the longest stage of the race.

But it was Primoz Roglic who emerged from the 249km schlep from Vierzon to Le Creusot as the big loser after last year’s runner-up was dropped on a succession of climbs that peppered the final third.

An isolated Roglic eventually crossed the line over nine minutes down on his compatriot Mohoric, who took maximum points over all five climbs before soloing an emotional win that saw the Bahrain-Victorious rider complete a set of stage wins on all three of cycling’s Grand Tours.

Milan-Sanremo winner Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) took second place at 1’20” before Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) led home a select group that also included Van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

The surviving remnants of the original 29-man group came over the line in drips and drabs before world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) led the main field of favourites home 5’15” down after a late move by Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) was snuffed out just metres before the line.

Defending champion Pogacar was part of this main pack but it was the best part of four minutes before compatriot Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) trundled over the line after the 31-year-old was dropped on the double-digit ramps of the penultimate climb, the Signal d’Uchon. It was on this uphill test, with 19km to go, where Mohoric made his move, riding clear of Belgians Stuyven and Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) in pursuit of glory.

Britain’s Mark Cavendish, meanwhile, strengthened his grip on the green jersey after forcing himself into the day’s break and taking the maximum 20 points in the intermediate sprint before dropping off once the race hit the hills.

Van der Poel will now enter a weekend in the Alps with the yellow jersey across his shoulders and Van Aert as his nearest challenger, 30 seconds behind. Kasper Asgreen, who led out Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Cavendish for the sprint points before trying his hand in the hills, moved up to third place on GC at 1’49” while Mohoric rose 29 places to fourth after his victory.

Slovenian national champion Mohoric is now 3’01” off the race summit and ahead of compatriot Pogacar, who slipped to fifth place at 3’43”. Another big winner in the GC battle was the Italian veteran Nibali, an active figure in the break before fading in the finale, who is up to sixth place at 4’12”.

More to follow...

