Cycling

Tour de France - 'I have no words' - Emotional Mathieu van der Poel in disbelief after Stage 2 victory

Mathieu van der Poel was in a state of shock after winning Stage 2 of the Tour de France. "I have no words. I really don't know what to say," the debutant said.

00:01:06, an hour ago