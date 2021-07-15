Bradley Wiggins believes it's up to Tadej Pogacar's rivals to 'try something new' as the Slovenian retained his Tour de France lead.
The Jumbo-Visma man retains his more than five minute lead going into the final weekend of the Tour, with Wiggins believing his opponents had it all to do.
"It's hard because we've had that at the Tour de France - dominance. People don't really like seeing people win, but this kid is really young, and he's on his third Grand Tour.
Pogacar on verge of second title after winning final test in mountains
"It's up to everyone else to try something new. I dont think it's Tadej Pogar'c s fault he won again today. I think we say a lack of performance in other teams and I'd have liked to see something different from other teams today.
Wiggins believed fellow Briton Mark Cavendish also had a shot at success.
"Mark Cavendish has got through the tournament more comfortably than I think he thought he would. Tomorrow is a big day for him. Will he break a tomorrow?
"I think so. I don't think another can challenge in those sprints."
