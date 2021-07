Cycling

Tour de France : Stage 11 - 'I had to stay calm' - Tadej Pogacar on Mount Ventoux climb difficulties

Tadej Pogacar recovered after the being distanced by Jonas Vingegaard on the difficult Tour de France Stage 11 Mount Ventoux climb.

00:01:54, 07/07/2021 at 17:26