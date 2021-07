Cycling

Tour de France : Stage 7: Mathieu van der Poel attacks early as breakaway forms

It was an exciting start to Stage 7 on the Tour De France as an early attack saw the breakaway split from the peloton with over 200km to go. The move was missed by Tedej Pogacar and UAE Team Emirates leaving them ground to make up. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:57, an hour ago