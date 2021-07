Cycling

Tour de France - Stage 9: The key moment when Ben O'Connor attacked Sergio Higuita with 17.3km to go

AG2R Citroen rider Ben O'Connor won Stage 9 of the Tour De France after an impressive ride through the Alps. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:53, an hour ago