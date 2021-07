Cycling

Tour de France: Stage11 - Highlights as Wout Van Aert wins first ever double Mont Ventoux ascent

Belgian national champion Wout Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma celebrated the fourth Tour de France stage win of his career. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) stays in the yellow jersey. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:05:19, 07/07/2021 at 17:05