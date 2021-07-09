New Tour de France stage record-holder Mark Cavendish has said the most important thing for him is inspiring the next generation.

But speaking afterwards Cavendish said that the most special thing for him was knowing that he had inspired a new generation.

“We’ve seen such a growth, especially in the UK, of cycling, since I started racing here at the Tour de France,” Cavendish said.

“If any one of my wins can inspire any kids to ride the Tour or Tour Femmes when they grow up, then that’s what means the most to me."

Cavendish said as well that he felt it was an extremely tough stage, a sentiment later echoed by his team-mate Michael Morkov.

He also said that he didn’t think it was going to happen today but he was helped by amazing effort by his team.

“I’m so dead. 220kms in that heat and that wind. I went deep there. I went so deep then, the boys were incredible. I can’t believe it.

“A lot of the day it didn’t feel like it was going to happen but I felt like I had to. A lot of the guys were riding as they were. I was so on the limit.

“The roads with about 4km or 5km to go got a bit slippy. I thought I’d punctured and then everybody else was like, it’s the road, it’s not your tyres.”

Finally Cavendish was asked whether or not the feeling or awareness of his accomplishment had sunk in yet.

“I haven’t realised. It’s still just another win on the Tour de France, it’s like my first one. I’ve won a stage of the Tour de France. That’s what I dreamed of as a kid. It’s what I dream of now. And I worked so hard for it.”

Cavendish will most likely have two more opportunities to break Merckx’s record and reach 35 wins.

