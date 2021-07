Cycling

Tour de France: Watch Mark Cavendish's stunning Stage 6 win at the 2021 TDF

Benefitting from a textbook leadout from his Deceuninck-QuickStep train, Cavendish powered past Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) on the home straight and kept France’s Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic) at bay to write another chapter in one of the most astonishing comebacks in recent years.

00:02:46, 23 minutes ago