Cycling

Tour de France: Wout van Aert claims historic Mont Ventoux victory on Stage 11

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) claimed Stage 11 of the Tour de France having successfully navigated two ascents of Mont Ventoux. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:33, an hour ago