Cycling

'We're thinking we've got a race on' - Dan Lloyd on Pogacar climb struggles

Tadej Pogacar may have retained his grip on the yellow jersey but may have given his rivals a glimmer of hope of chasing him down. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:04, 07/07/2021 at 18:26