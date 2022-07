Cycling

‘A bit painful’ – Tadej Pogacar ‘should be fine’ despite Stage 2 crash at Tour de France

Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar was the biggest name caught out in a big crash at the end of Stage 2, though as his incident happened inside the final 3km, his time and placing went unaffected. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:35, 8 hours ago