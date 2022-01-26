The Grand Depart for the 2023 Tour de France will take place in the Basque region of northern Spain.

With the 2022 Grand Depart taking place in Denmark, it will be the second year in a row that the start of the world’s most famous bike race will have an international flavour.

Ad

There will be three stages starting in the region, with the first and second likely to pique the interest of those challenging for overall glory with steep climbs towards the finish.

Tour de France 'I deserve it too' - Jakobsen reveals Cavendish set to be denied Tour chance 11/01/2022 AT 16:27

The third stage, which will finish in France, is likely to be one for the sprinters to test their legs.

"Cycling is a long-standing tradition in the Basque Country,” Inigo Urkullu Renteria, the president of the Basque government, said. “Our goal is to host a flawless Grand Depart to make our region an even more attractive destination. Our enthusiasm and commitment fill us with a sense of purpose as we prepare to welcome the 110th edition of the Tour de France.

"July 2023 will be a momentous occasion for the Basque Country. Fans will turn out in force and increase the festive atmosphere that Basque supporters are known for on the roads of the Tour de France. The colourful Basque tide that fills legendary mountains with joy will sweep through our own climbs, coast, towns and villages."

The Tour de France first visited the Basque Country in 1949, and was most recently there for a time trial in 2018.

“A Grand Depart became a grand wish," race director Christian Prudhomme said. "Ever since the Tour de France hit the roads in San Sebastian in the summer of 1992, the authorities and elected representatives of the Basque Country have longed to host the Grande Boucle again."

Tour de France Pogacar plans to ride Tour de France and Vuelta in 2022 10/01/2022 AT 20:50