Cycling

‘A really special day!’ - Tadej Pogacar won Stage 8 to help mark opening cancer research foundation

Tadej Pogacar has revealed his drive to win Stage 8 was rooted in a desire to mark the opening of a foundation for cancer research. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:43, 2 hours ago