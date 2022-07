Cycling

'A tear in my eye' – Dan Lloyd on Bradley Wiggins Tour de France win 10 years on

Dan Lloyd says he never thought he would see a British Tour de France winner. The Eurosport cycling expert was talking on the 10th anniversary of Bradley Wiggins' success at the French Grand Tour.

