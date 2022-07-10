Aigle - Châtel

Tour de France
Stage 9 | Semi mountain | men | 10.07.2022
Not started
AigleChâtel
Advertisement
Ad

General Standing

RidersTime
1
T. PogacarUAE Team Emirates
24:43:14
2
J. VingegaardTeam Jumbo - Visma
+35
3
G. ThomasINEOS Grenadiers
+1:10
4
A. YatesINEOS Grenadiers
+1:18
5
D. GauduGroupama - FDJ
+1:31
Advertisement
Ad
Current stage
AigleChâtel
10/07
Stage 9 - 192.9KMStarts at 11:45
Next stage
MorzineMegève
12/07
Stage 10 - 148.1KMStarts at 12:40

Latest news

Tour de France

Pogacar goes into yellow with Stage 6 win after astonishing Van Aert effort

Yesterday at 08:06

LIVE: Aigle - Châtel

Tour de France - 10 July 2022

Follow the Tour de France Aigle - Châtel stage live with Eurosport. Aigle - Châtel starts at 11:45 on 10 July 2022.

Catch the latest cycling news and find Tour de France results, standings and routes. After Aigle - Châtel is done, be sure to check out the full schedule of stages and get live updates for the next stage. You can also find a list of previous winners.

Follow Rui Costa, Mathieu van der Poel, Mark Cavendish and other key riders to see who is dominating this season. See the hottest cycling teams in action - Bora-Hansgrohe, Ineos Grenadiers and Cofidis to name a few.

Cycling fans can read breaking Tour de France news headlines, interviews, expert commentary, replays & highlights. Keep up with all of this season’s top events, including the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from cycling to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live updates from the biggest sports competitions.