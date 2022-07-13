Cycling

‘Amazing!’ – Jonas Vingegaard grabs yellow on Stage 11 as Tadej Pogacar wilts in Alps at Tour de France

What a day at the Tour de France! Jonas Vingegaard is the new yellow jersey after completing a devastating gameplan from Jumbo-Visma that saw Tadej Pogacar implode spectacularly. Pogacar’s three-peat hopes are now hanging by a thread after he was ruthlessly exposed at altitude, with the Slovenian facing his biggest challenge yet to drag himself back into contention in the general classification.

00:03:03, an hour ago