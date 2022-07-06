Bradley Wiggins reckoned that the cobbled Stage 5 of the Tour de France was "the most animated" in the 20 years the terrain has been a part of the race.

The inclusion of the cobbles is always a talking point in the famous event, not least because it throws up so many unexpected incidents.

Race favourite and defending champion Tadej Pogacar managed to keep himself out of trouble however and his display impressed 2012 Tour winner Wiggins, who is following each stage on the ground for Eurosport.

Speaking at the finish line, Wiggins said: “From 1km that was carnage. That was the most animated cobble stage of the Tour de France for the 20 years it’s been included.

"It had everything today and I think it’s had a real shake-up of the GC. But the big man, of course, Pogacar, what can he not do?

“I think Chris Froome (Israel–Premier Tech) is just happy to get in safely. He has lost time today but hopefully Chris will shine when he gets into his domain in the mountains.

"Lots of action today. When Van Aert crashed, the yellow jersey, who would’ve thought that this morning? Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) made it through so all in all it was a good day for the Brits.

“Pogacar again, a bit like yesterday when we found it hard to digest with Van Aert, Pogacar on the cobbles – amazing.”

There's no let-up for the pack in Thursday's Stage 6, as they tackle the 2022 edition's longest stage - at 220km - from Binche to Longwy.

