Cycling

‘Can’t ever remember seeing that!’ – Peter Sagan makes uncharacteristic error to crash on Stage 5 at Tour de France

Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) made an uncharacteristic error as he cashed during a chaotic Stage 5 of the Tour de France. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:53, an hour ago