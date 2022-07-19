Carcassonne - Foix

Tour de France
Stage 16 | Semi mountain | men | 19.07.2022
Not started
CarcassonneFoix
General Standing

RidersTime
1
J. VingegaardTeam Jumbo - Visma
59:58:28
2
T. PogacarUAE Team Emirates
+2:22
3
G. ThomasINEOS Grenadiers
+2:43
4
R. BardetTeam DSM
+3:01
5
A. YatesINEOS Grenadiers
+4:06
Current stage
CarcassonneFoix
19/07
Stage 16 - 178.5KMStarts at 11:40
Next stage
Saint-GaudensPeyragudes
20/07
Stage 17 - 129.7KMStarts at 12:25

LIVE: Carcassonne - Foix

Tour de France - 19 July 2022

