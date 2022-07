Cycling

‘Carnage, chaos and a lot of drama’ – Adam Blythe previews Stage 5 of the tour de France

Adam Blythe has previewed Stage 5 of the Tour de France. The former Lotto–Soudal rider says to expect “carnage, chaos and a lot of drama” on the cobbles. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:25, an hour ago