Castelnau-Magnoac - Cahors

Tour de France
Stage 19 | Flat | men | 22.07.2022
Not started
Castelnau-MagnoacCahors
General Standing

RidersTime
1
J. VingegaardTeam Jumbo - Visma
67:53:54
2
T. PogacarUAE Team Emirates
+2:18
3
G. ThomasINEOS Grenadiers
+4:56
4
N. QuintanaTeam Arkéa - Samsic
+7:53
5
D. GauduGroupama - FDJ
+7:57
Current stage
Castelnau-MagnoacCahors
22/07
Stage 19 - 188.3KMStarts at 12:10
Next stage
Lacapelle-MarivalRocamadour
23/07
Stage 20 - 40.7KMStarts at 12:05

Latest news

Tour de France

Stage 17 highlights: Pogacar powers to victory but Vingegaard holds lead, Thomas dropped

00:03:34

Tour de France

Ferocious Pogacar wins Stage 17 as Vingegaard holds on, Thomas dropped

18 hours ago

LIVE: Castelnau-Magnoac - Cahors

Tour de France - 22 July 2022

