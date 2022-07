Cycling

‘Caught 5kg straight in the face’ – Thibaut Pinot wiped out by rival soigneur at Tour de France

Just moments after crashing in the peloton, Thibaut Pinot was taken out by an overly eager Trek-Segafredo soigneur.

00:00:59, 2 hours ago