Frenchman Christophe Laporte won Stage 19 of the Tour de France, a 188.3km ride from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors.

Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo–Visma) finished safely in the bunch and has a 3'21" lead over Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) in the general classification.

Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Jasper Stuyven (Trek–Segafredo) and Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels - KTM) had a gap of just 10 seconds with 5km left of the stage as Ineos and BikeExchange–Jayco set the pace at the head of the peloton as they looked to reel in the escapees.

But it was Christophe Laporte (Jumbo–Visma) who managed to bridge over to the leading trio before kicking for the line to end the French drought at the Tour.

It was France’s first Tour de France stage win for 38 stages.

