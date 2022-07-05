Cycling

‘Deadly demonstration’ – Wout van Aert conquers Stage 4 after Jumbo-Visma blow race apart at Tour de France

Wout van Aert and Jumbo-Visma blew apart Stage 4 at the Tour de France as the Belgian ended his runner-up streak to claim an overdue win in yellow. In scenes reminiscent of their stunning attack at Paris-Nice, Jumbo-Visma decimated the main bunch with a surprise move on the final climb. Van Aert blasted clear on his own just before the summit and ripped away down the open road.

00:01:44, 4 hours ago