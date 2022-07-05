Mads Pedersen (Trek–Segafredo) was almost wiped off his bike when an excitable team car nearly swerved into his path at the Tour de France.

The Dane was desperately attempting to latch back onto the main bunch as he soared through the team vehicles on a sweeping downhill section on Stage 4.

However, he had a scare when his own Trek-Segafredo car drifted onto the grassy bank, swerved slightly as it re-joined the road and almost caught him.

“Dear lord!” cried Carlton Kirby on Eurosport commentary as Pedersen was almost upended.

“He had gone off onto the rough stuff on the right and then thought better of it, but had forgotten about the rider.”

Robbie McEwen, a 12-time stage winner at the Tour, dismissed Pedersen’s peril.

“It was close-ish,” said McEwen.

“But it looks closer on TV than it would have for Mads Pedersen.”

Tom Dumoulin had a similar heart-in-mouth moment at the Giro d’Italia in May, when his Jumbo-Visma car almost poked his back wheel, while Pieter Serry was bashed off his bike by a rival team car at the 2021 Giro.

